OBITUARY: Frank Webb Murrah

By Big Bend Sentinel

Frank Webb Murrah of Quihi, passed away on December 6, 2022, in Castroville at the age of 49. He was born July 27, 1973, in Del Rio, Texas, to Thomas Watson “Watt” Murrah and Barbara Webb Murrah.

Frank graduated from Medina Valley High School in 1991. He was a skilled stone mason and founded his own company, Murrah Lathe and Plaster. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

Survivors include his daughter, Madison Murrah of Rio Medina; mother, Barbara Murrah of Castroville; step-mother, Jackie Murrah of Castroville; former step-father Gary Humphreys of Del Rio, sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Cliff Fowler of Devine; niece, Corinne Fowler; nephew, Owen Fowler; step-sister, Julie Ryczek and Al of Huntersville, North Carolina, step-brother, Steve Tedford and Denise of Castroville; his sweetheart, Julie Boehme Guinther of Castroville and his “bonus” kids, Hayden and Addie Guinther; as well as numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Watt Murrah; and his grandparents, Harold and Corinne Webb, and Jake and Elizabeth Murrah.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Frank’s memory to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com