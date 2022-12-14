OBITUARY: Rosa Waters Garcia

By Big Bend Sentinel

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grammy, Rosa Waters Garcia, who went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2022.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary and Mass were held on Saturday, December 10, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial with officiant Father Pablo Matta.

Born July 16, 1953, in Alpine to the late Jesusita Waters and Mack O. Waters. She is preceded in death by grandfather Franciso Ramirez; uncles Domingo and Cornelio Ramirez; aunt Elidora Billings; and sister-in-law, Tina Losoya.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Poncho Garcia; son Jason Garcia; daughter-in-law Isela Garcia; grandchildren Issa and Vincent Garcia; sister Sylvia Probasco; brothers Mack and Jack Waters; eight nephews and two nieces.

Rosa was a graduate of Alpine High School and received her Master of Education in 1975 from Sul Ross State University. She embarked on her teaching/coaching career in Alpine, before continuing to serve the communities of Presidio, Ft. Stockton and ultimately retiring in Fabens, Texas, in 2019.

Rosa was the epitome of grace and pure kindness. Her compassion and love for teaching allowed her to make a difference in the lives of those she knew. A woman of strong faith and love, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren, and making lasting memories.

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, in Alpine, Texas.