OBITUARY: Baudilio “Leo” Garcia

Baudilio “Leo” Garcia, age 89, of Huntington Beach, California, was called home November 7, 2022, to be with his wife Alice and his son Leo. He was born May 20, 1933, in Marathon, Texas, to Marcos Garcia and Irene Ureta. Leo was the youngest in his family and had three older brothers: Magdaleno, Alberto and Liborio; and three older sisters: Angela, Anacleta and Luz. He attended Sul Ross University and after graduating joined the Marines. After serving a tour overseas in Okinawa, Japan, Leo settled in California to enjoy the beach and become a teacher. He met and married Alice Garcia while teaching in Salinas, California.

Leo moved with Alice to Huntington Beach in 1963 and taught elementary education for the Huntington Beach City School District until he retired. Leo loved teaching children, and with patience and caring, showed many how to become the best version of themselves through education, civic involvement and sports. He coached basketball, baseball, softball, football, and was a Boy Scout Master at various times in his life. He loved music and played the trombone and harmonica quite well, but his true love was the church. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and faithfully attended Mass daily. Leo was part of the Adoration Society, and as a member of the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion brought the Eucharist to the sick and homebound for many years.

Leo lived his life never wavering or surrendering his faith. He always treated everyone he met with love and respect. He was beloved by his many nephews and nieces who loved visits by “Tio Lilo.” He was the “fun uncle” who took them to the watering hole to swim, coached them in football, basketball and baseball, took them on hikes, and always had time to be with them. Another strength of Leo’s was prayer. He constantly prayed for his family and friends and faithfully prayed the Rosary daily. His prayers blessed and protected many during his life.

Leo’s guiding principle and his favorite saying was, “Que dios te bendiga y te lleve por buen camino,” (May God bless you and lead you on the right path). Leo always greeted everyone he met with a smile and had a good sense of humor. After talking with Leo you always felt better. Leo is now in Heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ, and finally reunited with his parents, siblings, wife and oldest son.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on December 16, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Mass was held on December 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with burial following at Holy Angels with officiant Father Alfonso Coronado Sanchez.

Descansa ya, Dad.

