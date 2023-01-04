OBITUARY: Don G. Slocomb

By Big Bend Sentinel

Don G. Slocomb died peacefully on December 22, 2022. Born on March 11, 1934, in Galena Park, he lived a full life. After a year of teaching junior high band, Don decided to pursue his clarinet professionally, earning a master’s degree at the University of Houston and studying at Julliard, polishing his technique in regional orchestras, and finally performing for 33 years with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. Don and wife Carol long planned to retire to Alpine after 25

years at the Davis Mountains Fitness and Training Camp.

Don will be missed. He was a Masters National Championship runner who completed 19 marathons, a fearless home improvement builder, a freeform knitter, and an early adapter to technology. Always a performer, he organized barbershop quartets, conducted and sang in the Community Chorale, in the church choir, and played in the Community Band. He loved to work a room, especially with his collection of hats. Don was preceded in death by his parents Don B. and Lois, sister Cynthia, and son Clifford. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 48 years, two sisters, seven children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Don will be held on January 7, 2023, at 1:30, at the First Presbyterian Church, Alpine, Texas, and live streamed at Alpine FPC (Facebook.com). In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Alpine Public Library or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.