OBITUARY: Presidio County Commissioner Felipe Angel Cordero

By Big Bend Sentinel

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and retired Presidio County Commissioner Felipe Angel Cordero. He went to his eternal home on January 1, 2023.

He lived life full of passion and love for everyone he encountered including the people he served for 33 years, his family and faith. May he be remembered as one who beautifully lived his life to the fullest and on his terms. Felipe A. Cordero will be laid to rest surrounded by his children Bertha Shuffield, Brenda Quintana, Hilda Cordero, Felipe Cordero Jr., Pricilla Martinez, Crystal Cordero, Rebecca Salcido and Angel Cordero, his siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, ex-wife Estella B. Cordero and friends.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

St. Mary’s Catholic Church| Marfa, Texas

Rosary at 11 a.m. | Mass at 12 p.m.