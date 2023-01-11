Marfa Live Arts teaches Monologue Workshop at MISD

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — For a seventh year in a row, Marfa Junior High students are participating in a Marfa Live Arts playwriting preparatory workshop being taught during English classes.

The winning monologues will be presented by adult and student actors during the Winter Theater Showcase at Planet Marfa on February 2, 2023.

Marfa Live Arts instructor Rachel Tate is coaching students through a series of sensory and writing exercises to help students find their own inner voice. These tools will build confidence, critical thinking skills and show students how to use writing as an effective outlet for self-expression.

Tate shares: “The beauty of theatre, to me, has always been the uncovering and sharing of new stories and unheard voices. These stories serve as a way to learn about one another and are huge gateways towards empathetic understanding. I think as a community it’s important to hear all of the voices that inhabit this strangely unique place.

We so often look to the artists and elders to tell these stories, however; I think the thoughts and ideas of the youth deserve to be an integral part of our communal growth. So, to introduce the discovery process and a practice of exploring and really learning those voices through the art of play(writing) is an exciting gift.”

She continues, “Using the format of a monologue, the audience is given the opportunity to listen to a singular through line of thought and experience. The writer is able to directly explore the inner workings of a specifically honed person, place or thing. Even in what appears to be the silliest exploration of mono thought, we learn something about the writer and what they wish to explore or tell the world. These are the things we need to be listening to and teaching ourselves to listen within.”

Rachel Esther Tate is an Equity actor and has appeared on stage at the Arena Stage, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory and commercial Off-Broadway runs. With a passion for new work, Tate has workshopped and developed plays with award-winning playwrights and directors at La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and more. As an educator, she has taught students from kindergarten to college students in beginner to intensive theatrical, film and dance training.

This Marfa Junior High workshop teaches students how to write key components of a play in preparation for the Marfa High School Playwriting Program that is taught by Marfa Live Arts each spring. In its 12th year, the annual high school program has resulted in over 1,150 one-act plays written by Marfa students.

Marfa Live Arts is seeking actors for these monologues, no prior acting experience is necessary. Please email [email protected] for more information.