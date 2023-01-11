Marfa Recycling Center holds new hours as of Feb. 1 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Recycling Center, located on Golf Course Road, will be open six days a week Monday through Saturday from 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4:45 p.m. starting February 1.

The center will be closed on Sundays and will be closed on all city-observed holidays. In 2023, the city will be closed for Martin Luther King Junior Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, July Fourth, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving from November 22-24, Christmas on December 22, 25 and 26 as well as New Years Eve. Holidays that fall on Saturdays will be observed the previous Friday, while holidays that fall on Sundays will be observed the following Monday.

Marfa City Council approved the new recycling center hours at their regular meeting on Tuesday, with City Manager Mandy Roane reporting to council that the recycling center was fully staffed and the new schedule with the extra day should give citizens more opportunities to visit the center.