Bechtel Scholarship available for tri-county SRSU students

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY –– Sul Ross State University students who graduated from high school (or were homeschooled) in the tri-county (Brewster, Jeff Davis or Presidio counties) area are encouraged to apply for the Bechtel Scholarship. Eligible recipients will be awarded $750, which can be applied to college expenses of the student’s choosing. The scholarship is non-competitive, meaning that all eligible applicants will be awarded the funding. Applicants must be full-time undergraduates, have earned at least 24 credit hours and have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at noon. For more information or to receive an application, please email Matthew Walter at [email protected] or John Ferguson at [email protected]