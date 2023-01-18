January 19 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

We want to take a minute to let Presidio County community, friends, colleagues and family know how much we appreciate everything that was done in honor of our father and community leader Felipe A. Cordero during his passing.

It is difficult to find the words to express our gratitude for the support, sympathy and kindness everyone has shown us during this sad time.

The greatest comfort during our sorrow was the outpouring of moral support, sympathy, food, flowers, camaraderie and love displayed for our father. He always stated, “Marfa is God’s country, and he would not trade the community’s love and bond for all the money in the world.” That love shined through and we felt what those words spoken by our father meant.

Special thank you to Nancy with Eternity Funeral Home, St. Mary’s Church staff and Father Victorino Lorseca Jr. Your efforts during this time were remarkable –– from organizing, listening and accommodating our family wishes and our needs.

Thank you and God Bless you all,

Felipe A. Cordero Children & Family