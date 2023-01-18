Marfa ISD celebrates School Board Recognition Month at latest meeting 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The Marfa Independent School Board of Trustees met Monday night for a brief meeting in which board members were acknowledged for their service on the school board.

January marks School Board Recognition Month for the state of Texas in which local school board members are highlighted for their volunteer contributions.

Imaginative posters expressing thank yous made by Marfa ISD students were hung on the white boards and board members received vibrant cards and letters of appreciation from students.

“They are very appreciative of you. You guys know that I’m very honored to work with you,” said Superintendent Oscar Aguero. “Thank y’all so much for what we do.”

Aguero promised gift baskets and a thank-you dinner were forthcoming.

The board will have two positions — one currently vacant seat and the other of Trustee Lori Flores — up for election in the upcoming May 6 General Election. Interested candidates are encouraged to pick up applications at the MISD Administration Office over the next month.

The board intends to call another bond election, which will appear on the May ballot, after their initial $57 million bond proposal for a new K-12 school failed to pass in the November General Election; they will need to meet before the February 17 deadline to do so. An exact dollar amount for the bond has not been determined.