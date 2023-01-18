Sports updates from MISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

Powerlifting

The Shorthorn powerlifting program continues to have strong showings at recent meets with seniors Nathan Pena and Samuel Salgado and junior Annalise Jack Marquez leading the way for the team. At Monahans’ 27th Annual Sandhill Invitational Meet and season opener, Pena placed fourth in the 242-pounds weight division with 1,170 total pounds cleared, Salgado placed fifth in the 198-pounds division with 860 pounds cleared, and Marquez took home the silver in the girls division with 710 pounds lifted. Marquez also took home the gold at the Fort Stockton Meet Saturday, with 770 pounds cleared in her division, while also setting personal records along with PRs by teammates Jaidan Villa (845 pounds) and Pena (1,220 pounds).

Powerlifters now head to Andrews this Saturday for their third meet of the month before having an open week next week.

Shorthorns defeat the Vaquero in district basketball action Tuesday night

Tuesday night, the Shorthorns traveled to Sierra Blanca, and while the Lady Horns made light work of their opponent with a 58-18 score, the boys team treated the Shorthorn faithful to a thriller that took the game past the final buzzer.

Leading scorers for the Lady Horns included Aundrea Garcia (10 points), Liani Salcido (8 points), and Lesly Torres and Alexis Gonzales, who each had 7 points. Eleven out of 12 girls on the Marfa roster were able to score.

With a playoff spot hanging in the balance, Marfa’s boys team knew getting a victory on the road against Sierra Blanca would be crucial for their post-season chances. The Shorthorns were up for the task. With steady scoring coming from the roster, several players chipped in offensively, with Dustin Martinez and Alejandro Rodriguez scoring 10 points and Zach Wilson scoring 6 along with Derrick Campos adding 9 points. The game went down to the wire with the Horns holding a slim lead heading into the final 15 seconds of the game. With time running out, Martinez was fouled and sank 1 of 2 free throws to give Marfa a 3-point lead. Off the second missed free throw, Sierra Blanca was down by three points with 5 seconds left in the game, and moved the ball toward their goal and shot and missed a three-pointer, but the shooter was fouled. After sinking the first free throw, the shooter missed the next two, and the Shorthorns walked off the court with a 38-36 win, and are now 2-1 in district play.

Marfa is on the road once again, this time to Van Horn. Varsity girls play at 6 p.m. and varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.