Texas Parks and Wildlife to host bear safety workshop in Terlingua

By Sam Karas

TERLINGUA — This Saturday, Texas Parks and Wildlife will offer two outreach sessions in Terlingua called “Living with Black Bear.” The sessions aim to help educate South Brewster County residents about proper waste storage and disposal, minimizing bear-human conflict and other bear-related topics.

The workshops are partially a response to an uptick in bear sightings in Brewster County over the past few years. Most recently, a dumpster-diving bear took up residence in the densely-populated Terlingua Ghost Town, prompting widespread concern about how to keep humans and bears safe from each other.

The bear was relocated, but has since returned to the Terlingua area — a sign that Brewster County residents will have to permanently rethink their bear-friendly habits. Interested locals are encouraged to attend one of two sessions held this Saturday, January 21.

The first session will be held at the Bunkhouse at the Bad Rabbit Café, located at the end of Terlingua Ranch Road. That session will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Later in the afternoon, TPWD will also be hosting a session in Study Butte at the Red Patillo Community Center, located down the road from the Chili Pepper Café and the post office. That session will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The sessions are offered free of charge and are open to any one curious to learn more about local black bears and how to protect them.