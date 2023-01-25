Big Bend Regional Hospital District appoints new board member

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Big Bend Regional Hospital District appointed Reagan Reed, the superintendent of Terlingua Common School District, to its board of directors on January 19, 2023. Reed filled the unexpired term for Single Member District #3, representing the Terlingua area. The seat was previously held by Greg Henington who resigned from the hospital district board upon taking office as Brewster County judge at the first of the year.

Reed will be an important addition to the board of directors and will bring a wealth of experience in leading governmental and other community organizations. He has most recently served on the board of directors for Terlingua Fire and EMS.

“Preventative care and access to medical treatment remain a challenge for many in the Terlingua community,” said Reed. “The mission of the hospital district is working towards solving these challenges –– joining the board will allow me to advocate for our community members in need.”