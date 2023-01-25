OBITUARY: Socorro Nunez Quintana

By Big Bend Sentinel

Socorro Nunez Quintana, 98, of Marfa, Texas, passed away January 7, 2023, at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas. Socorro was born October 30, 1924, to Celso and Amelia Nunez in Grandfalls, Texas.

Socorro worked as a waitress. She was married to Mateo Quintana Sr. and was the mother to Cruz Quintana. She was also the stepmother to Richard Willie and Mateo Quintana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Celso and Amelia Nunez; her husband, Mateo Quintana Sr.; stepsons Richard and Willie Quintana; brother Jose Nunez; and sister Jesusita Nunez.

Socorro is survived by her son, Cruz Quintana (wife Elvira); grandsons Ruben and Jason; and stepson Mateo Quintan as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa on January 28, 2023, with Rosary at 10 a.m. Church services and burial to follow.