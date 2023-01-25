Senator César J. Blanco Appointed to Key Senate Committees for the 88th Texas Legislature

By Big Bend Sentinel

AUSTIN — Today, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced Senate committee assignments for the 88th Texas Legislature. Senator César J. Blanco (SD29) was appointed to five key Senate committees — The Senate Committees on Health & Human Services; Natural Resources & Economic Development; Water, Agriculture, & Rural Affairs; Veteran Affairs; and Border Security.

“I am honored Lt. Governor Patrick has entrusted me with these key appointments. Membership on these committees is a huge win for El Paso and Far West Texas. With these committee appointments, I will be able to keep the needs of our diverse and vibrant region at the forefront of major policy decisions this session,” said Senator Blanco. “On these committees, I will continue fighting for better healthcare closer to home, water infrastructure, energy security, resources for our veterans, smarter and humane border security, stronger rural communities, and a better economy for all Texans.”

Senate District 29 encompasses eight counties in Far West Texas. It has both urban and rural communities and includes over 350 miles of the Texas-Mexico Border.

“Far West Texas is blessed with abundant energy resources and plays a critical role in supporting our state’s energy security and keeping the lights on for all Texas Families. Our state parks and vast lands are also economic assets we need to protect and promote,” said Senator Blanco. “By sitting on NRED, I will work to ensure Texas builds on its status as the 9th largest economy in the world, a global energy leader, and a national leader in creating new jobs, while being good stewards of our environment.

Senator Blanco also added, “I’m looking forward to serving on the Senate Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs Committee and having a seat at the table to address issues rural communities and families care about such as water security, rural healthcare, broadband connectivity, and technology to prepare our kids for the workforce of tomorrow, while directly supporting our farmers, ranchers, and all agricultural industries. We must work to ensure no rural community is left behind. Texas is stronger when Rural Texas is stronger.”