February 2 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Editor:

On January 18, 2023, I resigned my position both as president of the board and as a director on the board of the Blackwell School Alliance. I did this to avoid a potential conflict of interest with my day job.

The Alliance is currently working through a strategic planning process to create a road map for its future. Much enthusiasm and commitment exist to continue the Alliance and to advocate for the stories, experiences and perspectives of Blackwell School alumni. The Alliance will be ready to share more about the new plan at the Blackwell Block Party on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

I hope and intend to continue as a volunteer — hosting open hours, performing building and grounds maintenance, and seeing to other behind-the-scenes tasks that come up — until those duties are turned over to the National Park Service or to other volunteers.

Working with the Blackwell School Alliance in our efforts to save the schoolhouse, make a museum, gain designation as a National Historic Site, and in so many ways save and share these stories, has been the great privilege and honor of my life. I have never done anything as meaningful and satisfying, and working with alumni and dedicated community members has been a source of joy these past seven years.

I thank the Alliance for the trust you placed in me as your president. We all have made a difference.

With great love and appreciation,

Gretel Enck