Marfa and Presidio Public Libraries hosts free digital literacy classes

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– The Marfa Public Library will host a series of free digital literacy classes from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, to promote basic computer skills in the community.

The combined course will tackle internet, web conferencing and mobile device basics. English and Spanish options will be available. Anyone is welcome to attend the free class.

The library is partnering with the Rio Grande Council of Governments and Connected Nation-Texas for this one-time community outreach initiative to celebrate Digital Literacy Week.

The Marfa Public Library is located at 115 East Oak Street, Marfa. To register, visit https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/Marfa. For more information, call 432-729-4631.

City of Presidio Library hosts free digital literacy classes in Spanish Monday, Feb. 6

PRESIDIO – The City of Presidio Library will host a series of free Spanish-language digital literacy classes on Monday, February 6, to promote basic computer skills in the community.

A class on computer basics will take place at 11 a.m., internet basics will take place at 1 p.m. and mobile device basics will take place at 3 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the free classes.

The library is partnering with the Rio Grande Council of Governments and Connected Nation-Texas for this one-time community outreach initiative to celebrate Digital Literacy Week.

The City of Presidio Library is located at 1200 East O’Reilly Street, Presidio. To register, visit https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/Presidio. For more information, call 432-229-3317.