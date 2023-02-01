OBITUARY: Ruben Sanchez Hernandez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ruben Sanchez Hernandez was born at Rancho Peñasquitos in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on February 13, 1933, to Josephina Sanchez and Tomás Hernández.

One of seven children, he grew up learning every aspect of Mexican ranch life and loved being a vaquero. This was a love he carried with him to Texas where he eventually met and married Maria Jimenez from Presidio. Not long afterwards, their daughter Josephina was born. Maria passed away in an accident and soon thereafter, Ruben met Carmen Ortiz from Ejido Escobias, Chihuahua. In 1957 they married and began making their home in Marfa. The family continued to grow with the birth of Maria Elia, Elsie, Ruben Jr., Armando, Leticia and Tomás. The Hernández family legacy was ensured with the addition of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Along with being an amazing dad, grandfather, husband, uncle, cousin and brother, Ruben was a great friend to many on both sides of the border. He was always there to make everyone laugh, lend a helping hand, teach you about plumbing, carpentry, auto repair, ranching, and being a good vaquero among many other talents.

He loved being with friends and family, singing most every Mexican song known, whether at a large celebration or at home with close friends and family. But most importantly, he exemplified a strong work ethic and a “never give up” attitude. His many attributes and spirit will live long in our hearts. May he rest in peace as he rides his steed into the sunset one last time.

Services will be held Feb 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church with interment to follow. A reception will be held at the USO.