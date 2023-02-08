Deadline to file for local city government, school board positions is next week

By Mary Cantrell

TRI-COUNTY — The candidate filing period for available local city and school board positions, which will appear on the May 6 General Election ballot, runs through 5 p.m. next Friday, February 17. Early voting begins Monday, April 24, and runs until Tuesday, May 2.

As of press time, only one incumbent candidate had filed for an available Marfa City Council seat and no candidates had yet filed for available Marfa School Board seats. Last May, the City of Marfa election, typically held in conjunction with the school board, was canceled due to a lack of candidates vying for the available seats. In Alpine and Presidio, mostly incumbents have filed to keep their seats so far.

In order to qualify to run, candidates must have resided in the respective city where the office is held for at least six months, must be 18 years of age or older, be a U.S. citizen, and must not have been convicted of a felony. A full list of qualifications can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

The Big Bend Sentinel spoke to area municipalities and school districts for details on which positions will be up for election this May and how interested candidates can apply for public office. It is free to apply for local city and school board positions. Council members and mayors serve two-year terms, while school board members serve three-year terms.

PRESIDIO COUNTY

Marfa City Council

The role of the mayor of Marfa, currently held by Manny Baeza, will be up for election in May. Baeza was first elected as mayor in 2019, then ran unopposed and was reelected for a second term in 2021. Before becoming Mayor, Baeza served as a city council member starting in 2008. Baeza told The Big Bend Sentinel he has yet to make a firm decision but is leaning towards running again.

The term of Councilmember Irma Salgado, who has served on city council since 2017, will also be up. Salgado currently serves as mayor pro tem for city council, a position which is appointed by fellow council members once a new council is sworn in. Salgado said she will not be running for another term.

The seat of former Councilmember Jason Ballmann, who tendered his resignation this past fall, will be up for election. Due to the timing of his previous appointment and exit from office, whoever fills Ballmann’s seat will serve a one-year term instead of a two-year term.

The seat of Councilmember Raul Lara — who has filed to run for reelection — is also up. Council members convene two times a month and are paid $50 per meeting.

Interested parties may access applications in both English and Spanish online on the city’s website closer to January 18. Applications will also be available for pick up starting January 18 at City Hall. To submit applications, individuals may file in person at City Hall, mail their applications to City Hall at PO Box 787, Marfa, TX 79843, or email them to [email protected].

Marfa ISD School Board

The Marfa School Board will have two trustee positions up for election in May: Place 1 and Place 2. Place 1 has remained vacant since the resignation of previous Board Member Christa Marquez in July. Place 2 is currently held by Lori Flores, who told The Big Bend Sentinel she intends to file for reelection. Interested parties are encouraged to pick up an application packet at the district’s administration building, located up the stairs next to Martin Field’s Lincoln Street entrance.

Presidio City Council

Presidio City Council will see the position of mayor, currently held by John Ferguson, up for election, as well as two council member seats. Ferguson has served as the Mayor of Presidio since 2013. The seats of council members Arian Velazquez-Ornelas and Nancy Arevalo will be up. So far, incumbent mayor Ferguson as well as incumbent council members Arevalo and Velazquez-Ornelas have filed to run for reelection.

Starting January 18, those interested in applying may visit City Secretary Brenda Ornelas at City Hall, 507 W O’Reilly St., or email her at [email protected] to pick up a packet. Applications will also be available in English and Spanish on the city’s website.

The City of Presidio will hold a joint election with the Presidio Independent School District in May. Voting will likely take place at the Presidio Activity Center (PAC), per Ornelas.

Presidio ISD School Board

Over half of Presidio ISD’s school board will be up for election, with the terms of Yvonne Spencer, Ethel Barriga, Hugo Ramos and Fidel Baeza expiring in May. The superintendent’s secretary, Elizabeth Melendez, would not disclose whether any candidates had applied as of press time.

Melendez will have application packets available online and for pick up at the administration building, 701 E. Market Street, starting January 18. Completed applications may be submitted via email to [email protected], in person at the administration office and by mail to Presidio ISD, PO Box 1401, Presidio, Texas 79845.

BREWSTER COUNTY

Alpine City Council

Three Alpine City Council member seats will be up for election as the terms of Judy Stokes, Ward 1, Sara Tandy, Ward 3 and Jerry Johnson, Ward 5 expire in May. All are serving their first terms as council members. Johnson also serves as mayor pro tem.

According to the city secretary, incumbents Judy Stokes and Jerry Johnson have filed for reelection. Darin Nance, director of technology at AISD and current chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board, has filed to run for the Ward 3 city council seat. Applications may be picked up in person at City Hall, 100 N 13th St.

Alpine ISD School Board

The Alpine ISD School Board will have two seats up for election in May, District 2, currently held by Joe Portillo (of no relation to the newly-elected Presidio County judge of the same name) and District 6, currently held by Dr. Adrian Billings. Portillo has served on the school board since 2019 and Billings since 2017.

So far for District 6, incumbent Adrian Billings has filed for reelection and new candidate Richard Portillo has filed. Incumbent Joe Portillo has filed for reelection to continue to serve District 2.

Alpine ISD has held school board elections in the recent past, with at least one contested race on the ballot. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the administration building, located at 704 West Sul Ross Ave., to pick up an application from the Superintendent’s Secretary Marsha Roach.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

Valentine City Commission

Due to its size, the City of Valentine is run by a city commission rather than a city council. The city commission consists of the mayor, Summer Webb, and two city commissioners, Laurel Coniglio and Danny Garcia. This May, the term of Garcia will be up. The mayoral seat will be up for election next year in May 2024.

According to the City Clerk Albert Miller, Valentine has not held an election in years as candidates have run unopposed, but if an election is held it will be in conjunction with Valentine ISD. Interested parties may contact Miller at the city in order to apply, (432) 386-3437.

Valentine ISD School Board

The Valentine ISD School board will have two seats opening up in the upcoming school board election. A seat held by Clay Webb — who has filed for reelection — and a seat which is currently vacant will be up for election. Applications for a place on the ballot can be picked up and returned to Secretary Sylvia Lopez at Valentine Elementary School Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.