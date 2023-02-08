Shorthorns honor Class of 2023 basketball and powerlifting athletes with recent Senior Night 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Last Friday, Marfa ISD High School seniors participating in basketball and powerlifting sports were honored with a Senior Recognition Night in the Shorthorn Gym following the varsity girls basketball game.

The Class of 2023 was joined by family members and friends as they celebrated their athletic accomplishments for the season. Students were showered with balloons, posters, flowers, treats and gift baskets. Seniors who participated in football, volleyball, cheer and cross-country were honored this past fall.

“We do it at the end of each season, it’s just a great time to recognize our seniors and all the work that they have put into their events and the commitment that they’ve made to Marfa ISD,” said High School Principal Luane Porter. “They will certainly be missed.”