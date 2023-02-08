Schools

Shorthorns honor Class of 2023 basketball and powerlifting athletes with recent Senior Night 

Underclassmen Fernanda Rivera, Loretta Rivera, Ava Flores, Maryfer Martinez and Raven Martinez prepare to give the Class of ‘23 Lady Horns their Senior Night gifts. Photo by Katana Melendez. Courtesy of Marfa ISD.
By Big Bend Sentinel

February 8, 2023 800 PM

MARFA — Last Friday, Marfa ISD High School seniors participating in basketball and powerlifting sports were honored with a Senior Recognition Night in the Shorthorn Gym following the varsity girls basketball game. 

The Class of 2023 was joined by family members and friends as they celebrated their athletic accomplishments for the season. Students were showered with balloons, posters, flowers, treats and gift baskets. Seniors who participated in football, volleyball, cheer and cross-country were honored this past fall. 

“We do it at the end of each season, it’s just a great time to recognize our seniors and all the work that they have put into their events and the commitment that they’ve made to Marfa ISD,” said High School Principal Luane Porter. “They will certainly be missed.”

The varsity girls basketball team celebrates Senior Recognition Night with a basketball cake and more, commemorating the season. Courtesy of Marfa ISD.

Powerlifting team member Samuel Salgado with family and teammate Jack Marquez on Senior Recognition Night. Courtesy of Marfa ISD.

Charlize and Jade Martinez with their dad last Friday at Marfa ISD’s senior recognition night. Courtesy of Marfa ISD.

 

marfa isd athletics
