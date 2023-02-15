Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center to hold annual Cactus and Succulent Sale March 13-15, 2023

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS — The Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center will hold its annual Cactus and Succulent Sale beginning Monday, March 13, 2023. The sale will take place March 13 through 15, or until all cacti are sold, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A variety of native Chihuahuan Desert species of cacti and succulents will be available for purchase in addition to outdoor landscaping plants like ocotillo, agave, yucca and candelilla. All are sourced through growers in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Sizes range from tiny cacti and miniature succulents 1-, 3-, and 5-gallon container plants; plant prices range from $4 to $70.

The sale takes place at the Powell Visitor Center, with gates open at 9 a.m. The nature center is located 4 miles SE of Fort Davis, off Hwy 118, 43869 TX-118, Fort Davis, Texas. Be sure to stop in the gift shop while visiting the nature center. The gift shop offers a great selection of nature-themed books, sotol walking sticks, prickly pear syrup and jelly, and CDRI logo items, including terracotta flower pot mugs, metal camp mugs, water bottles, T-shirts, totes, bandanas and caps.

The CDRI Cactus and Succulent Sale is one of two annual fundraisers that supports the nonprofit organization. Visit www.cdri.org or call 432-364-2499 with questions.