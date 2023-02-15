OBITUARY: Sabina Ontiveroz

By Big Bend Sentinel

Sabina Ontiveroz, 88, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Monahans, Texas. Sabina was born on October 27, 1934, to Florentino and Abelina Ontiveroz in Marfa. She attended Blackwell School and graduated from Marfa High School in 1956. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Guadalupanas, and was a communion minister. She was a lifelong die-hard Cowboy fan.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa followed by burial at Merced Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel, Chon and Naya. She is survived by her brother, Florentino Ontiveroz Jr.; sister Gloria Garcia; and several nieces and nephews.

