Blue Devils narrowly miss a shot at playoffs

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Last Thursday, a sea of blue packed the stands at Presidio High School to cheer on the boys varsity basketball team. Crane ultimately came out ahead with a final score of 51-48, but the boys brought their best to the court after being blessed with a second chance.

The Blue Devils thought their season was destined to end after February 10, when they lost against Alpine. Last Tuesday, they learned that Kermit had eked out a win against Crane — giving them a second shot to advance to the playoffs. “It was a big shock to us and revitalized our energy,” said Anton Morales.

With 48 hours to prepare, the boys once again laced up their sneakers and hit the court. “Not many people get a second chance, and we did,” said senior Santiago Baeza.

Thursday’s game was also a rare chance to compete on home turf. The Blue Devils have to travel long distances to compete — often meeting far-flung teams across West Texas at the midpoint between the two teams. “We never get this opportunity,” said Gabriel Montemayor.

Herman Reyes said he had been excited all season to compete in the new gym, which was officially unveiled last year in time for graduation. “The energy is so great when we play here,” he said.

First period, the Blue Devils started off strong — the last time they played Crane, they won by 20 points. Slowly, Crane started to build up a lead, first by three points and then by six at halftime.

The Presidio High School band gave a spirited performance with help from Director Molly Ferguson Rodriguez, who put together a program of popular pump-up hits. Principal Hevila Ramos also made a guest appearance and kept time with the percussionists.

In the second half of the game, Presidio wasn’t able to take the lead, but the crowd was undeterred — they cheered with each successful play, and in the final minutes of the game chanted, “Sí, se puede!” to keep everyone’s spirits up.

Coach Robert Romero was proud of the kids, but was ultimately frustrated by how close the game was. “Honestly, I will say that I’d rather get beat by 20 points than by three points,” he said.

Romero — who has been a coach for 13 years and head coach for three — takes an old-school, tough-love approach. “I want them to have a taste of what it’s like playing at the next level,” he said. “If the kids see that I work hard, they’re gonna work hard. If they see I’m a lazy coach, they’re gonna slack off — and that’s one thing we don’t do here.”

Both the players and their coach agreed — basketball is all mental. “It’s a lot about controlling your ups and downs,” said Montemayor. “If the bench is excited, everyone on the court is going to be excited.”

It also requires a flexible attitude. “There’s no guarantees for any year — something can always happen to a player,” said Romero.

Ultimately, the Blue Devils who will play again next year are excited about their potential. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season — but I think we have a really good team chemistry,” said Reyes.

Being a senior comes with its own sense of responsibility — those who will hand in their jerseys for good have tried the best they can to set their younger teammates up for success. “I want to leave any lesson I can — hopefully they reach farther than we did this year,” said Baeza.