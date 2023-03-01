OBITUARY: Hilda R. Mendias

By Big Bend Sentinel

Our beloved Hilda R. Mendias was called home by our heavenly father on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Hilda was born in Littlefield, Texas, on April 18, 1953. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Domingo and Clara Rascon. Survived by her siblings, Delma and Sam (deceased) Delgado, Edwina and Ramon Ybarra, Domingo and Jamie Rascon, and family.

Hilda was a dedicated and devoted wife and mommy. Her greatest achievement in life was raising her five children with her soul mate of 50 years, John J. Mendias. Together they built a loving home in Fort Stockton, Texas, with their children: Jerome and Veronica Mendias of Waco, Texas; Lauren Mendias of Temple, Texas; Elizabeth and Aaron Ramos of Fort Stockton; Johnny Mendias of Georgetown, Texas; and Clara Mendias and Tony Rodriguez of Alpine, Texas.

Her memory lives on in her grandchildren: Jerome Mendias II, Domonique Mendias, Shawn Mendias, Diego Mendias, Roger Ramos, Adlih Ramos, Ryan Ramos and Domingo Mendias. She was overjoyed to have had the honor of being a great-grandmother to her two “baby dolls,” Leyna Marie and Raeley Mae Mendias.

Her memory will be cherished by her sister-in-law Janet and her son Mario Mendias. A homemaker with great purpose, Hilda found great joy in her sewing, cooking, and gardening while building a successful business alongside her husband and homeschooling her children and grandchildren. The opportunity to share her love of music while directing her family in the local Catholic church choir was a highlight of her life.

A woman of great faith, Hilda is at peace in the arms of our Lord Savior. Rosary will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas.

Memorial services will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas, with the Rev. Victorino Loresca Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cementerio De La Merced. Arrangements are by Eternity Funeral Home of Fort Stockton, Texas.