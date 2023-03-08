Schools

Marfa High School advances to bi-district competitions for UIL One Act Play

Marfa High School students recently competed in UIL One Act Play competitions and will advance to bidistrict competitions taking place later in March. Photo courtesy of Donel Lara.
By Big Bend Sentinel

VAN HORN — The Marfa High School One Act Play cast and crew traveled to Van Horn last week to compete in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) District 9A meet against Fort Davis, Valentine and Sierra Blanca high schools.  

They performed “After Hours” by Kevin Stone and will be advancing to the bi-district round to compete against Valentine, Fort Davis, Rankin, Buena Vista and Iraan on March 22 in Rankin.

Awards received at Van Horn include Honorable Mention All-Star Cast: Ummi Chanez, Yvette (Kily) Avila, Diego Jurado and Andres Solis, All-Star Cast: Luis Solis, Best Actress: Lesly Torres and All-Star Crew: Aubrie Aguilar. 

