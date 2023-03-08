Marfa ISD students compete in Region 18 Visual Art Scholastic Event

By Big Bend Sentinel

ODESSA — Last weekend six Marfa ISD students traveled to Permian High School in Odessa to compete at the Region 18 Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE).

Thirteen schools submitted hundreds of artworks to the Region 18 competition, where students brought their matted artwork into a room with a judge and were interviewed and encouraged to talk about their individual pieces and artistic practices. The works were then ranked on a scale of 1-4 by those judges.

Of the nine artworks submitted by Marfa High School students, seven received the highest score of “4,” and two works received a score of “3,” an amazing accomplishment for Marfa’s student artists. After the initial judging, all of the “4s” were placed in the hallway of Permian High and reevaluated by the judges. The top 10% of those 4s will advance to state in San Marcos on April 29, including a work by senior Alex Luna.