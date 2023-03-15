Jeff Davis County Library to host auction and sale of records and art on Friday

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS –– An exciting array of vintage record albums are the highlight of an auction and sale planned for tomorrow, March 17, at the Jeff Davis County Library in Fort Davis. Featuring a well cared-for personal collection of over 150 records from the 1960s to the 1990s, the auction will include such artists as AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, The Doors, Journey, Bruce Springsteen, and many more. The sale of the majority of the records starts at 4 p.m. and prices are $5 and up. There is also a huge group of popular albums for a dollar. Auctioneer Martin Stringer of Kerrville will begin the bidding at 5 p.m. for the top record albums, art and specialty books.

The sale will also include original art works by local photographers John Avant and Tim McKenna; prints by Lanna Duncan and historic etchings; a watercolor by Texas artist Jack Welch; plus a Huichol Indian beaded Coca Cola bottle; a wonderful variety of books spanning decades of Texas political memorabilia and Texas Rangers; small local histories; art books highlighting Dali, Goya and Matisse as well as special garden design and architecture.

This event will have something for everyone in all price ranges and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library which assists with funding the library. Following the auction/sale, there will be a Barn Dance at 7 p.m. featuring Doug Moreland at the Kelly Pavilion behind the Library. Refreshments will be available through the food service, W Dogs, offering pastrami to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day along with his famous deluxe hot dogs.

Further details can be found by contacting the Jeff Davis County Library in Fort Davis at (432) 426 3802.