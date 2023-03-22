Little Juice delivery service comes to Marfa on March 27 

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — Little Juice, a new local venture headed by Marfa resident Sara Goodleaf, will begin delivering its fresh, cold-pressed juices straight to customers’ doors the week of March 27.

The service’s official launch comes on the heels of a handful of successful pop-up events hawking the colorful, glass-bottled products. Most recently, Goodleaf hosted a successful tasting event at the Big Sky Yoga space over the weekend, where locals were invited to sample the company’s wide array of offerings, which include a mixture of greens, beets, roots, and citruses.

“It’s been amazing,” said Goodleaf of the community reception so far. “I’ve honestly only received positive feedback, which feels really good.”

Little Juice’s website is already live and accepting pre-orders — customers can purchase 16-ounce bottles of juice at $11 apiece and 2-ounce bottles of highly-concentrated blends (“little boosts”) at $3.75, or can sign up for a subscription service for regular weekly deliveries. The juices are delivered in cooler bags packed with ice, so recipients won’t have to worry about being home to receive the perishable items right away. Once received, the juices will be good in the fridge for four days.

Goodleaf said she hopes to eventually offer a pick-up option, but for now, the delivery process fulfills her desire to have control over her product’s handling.

“Since the items are perishable, I want to have total control of them from creation to the customer,” said Goodleaf. “It’s a perishable item, it’s raw, so you really want to maintain the standards of the juice.”

Little Juice will also be selling in-person at the Saturday Farmer’s Market beginning on April 1, located at the USO Building.

The glass bottles can be returned to Little Juice for reuse, said Goodleaf — for customers with subscription services, she can pick up the old bottles while dropping off the new, while those who placed one-time orders will be able to drop them off at Marfa Wine Co., which she currently manages.

Goodleaf has been managing the Wine Co. for a few years now, but has wanted to launch something of her own — she settled on fresh juices, a fairly inaccessible product in remote Marfa, unless you do it yourself.

“I was thinking of ideas, and I’ve been juicing for myself at home for quite a while,” said Goodleaf. “And after talking to people over the years, I had heard there’s a shortage of options for that here.”

Finding good produce in the area is a challenge, she acknowledged. She uses produce mostly from distributor Ben E. Keith, but said she hopes to find local farmers to buy produce from. She uses as much organic produce as possible, and estimates her juices currently consist of about 75% organic product, though that percentage varies week-to-week.

Goodleaf said she has found it rewarding to tell folks about the benefits of cold-pressed juices, specifically — store-bought juices still hold health benefits, she said, but much of their nutrients are lost in a process that uses heat. Juices that are cold-pressed, she explained, retain those nutrients.

And for Marfa residents who already juice at home, Goodleaf emphasized that she supports folks getting their nutrients through whatever means, whether it’s by supporting her business or through their own efforts. She just hopes to make access to fresh juice more convenient and accessible for all.

“There are a lot of people in town who are already juicing just for themselves, and their main complaint is they hate washing their juicer,” she laughed. “So at least I can do that for everyone who orders.”

“It’s convenient,” she continued. “I’m trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get the juice, to get it delivered to them, and just be able to enjoy it.”