Marfa’s Alamito Foundation takes MISD students on a Texas college tour

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Alamito Foundation, a local land conservation and youth empowerment program, recently hosted 10 Marfa High School juniors and seniors on a college tour across the state.

Students on the trip were Yvette “Kily” Ortiz, Fernanda Rivera, Samantha Martinez, Maribel Meraz, Janelly Pereria, Aubrie Aguilar, Isaac Nunez, Andru Bentley, Alexander Luna and Joel Martinez. Chaperones were Caroline and Connor Travis and MISD Student Success Coordinator Jessica Murphy.

“It was so insightful to have private tours arranged for our students to tour so many campuses,” said Murphy of the event. “The information definitely helps to give future students guidance on potential colleges that meet their interest and needs.”

The first stop was Texas State in San Marcos, where students enjoyed the beautiful riverside campus and heard all about the school from the current students that served as our tour guides.

Next, students received a personalized tour of The University of Texas San Antonio from Marfa High School alumnus Odalys Chacon. She walked participants through “a day in the life of a college student” starting at her dorm room and walking to the different buildings she frequents as a freshman. Chacon also spoke on college success in a lecture hall.

Chacon recalled how her tour with the Alamito Foundation two years ago got her excited for college. “Fast forward two years later — I’m giving the tour to kids from my hometown! I had so much fun, and I’m hoping they saw that it is possible to get here even though we come from a small school,” said Chacon. “The Marfa kids have so much ambition and potential. I’m so glad they got the opportunity to tour the UTSA and look at the variety of resources the university offers.”

The final day was spent touring around Texas A&M University. “We took every opportunity to take a picture with our thumbs up and say ‘HOWDY!’ to everyone we passed. We might have some future Roadrunners, Bobcats and Aggies in our midst after this incredible adventure!” said event organizer Caroline, who emphasized the goal of the college tours is to introduce Marfa’s youth to new opportunities.

“I thank the Alamito and Young Life leaders for this opportunity to look at these colleges,” said Marfa High School junior Sam Martinez. “It really made me have a better perspective about how my future in a college would be.”

Marfa High School senior Janelly Pereria agreed. “I almost didn’t go on the trip for a few reasons, but I’m beyond glad I did! It truly could not have gone better! I had such an amazing time visiting the colleges. They gave me an entirely new view of college and my decision to attend one.”