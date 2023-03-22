OBITUARY: Jerry Johnson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Gerald W. Johnson Jr., 75, of Alpine, Texas, passed away on March 20. Jerry was born on January 14, 1948, to Col. and Mrs. Gerald W. Johnson. He attended various primary schools and graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

He served as a captain in the U.S. Army from 1973-1979 and met his wife, Sheila, and got married on March 8, 1980, in Denver, Colorado. He moved to Alpine in 1989 to open the very first McDonald’s in town.

Jerry was a board member of the Alpine Ambassadors, Friends of Fort Davis, West Texas Gas, Brewster County Appraisal District, and the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Odessa.

He volunteered for the horseback riding programs at Camp Mitre Peak and Big Bend Country Therapy.

Jerry served as mayor of Alpine from 2008-2012. He was currently serving as a councilman on the Alpine City Council and as a Texas Silver-Haired Legislator.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his children, Hayley (Benny) and Trey (Lizeth); and his granddaughter Ashlynn.

Jerry’s funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Alpine at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, with burial at Elm Grove Cemetery.