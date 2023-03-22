Schools

Sports updates from MISD athletic director

Jack Annalise Marquez attempts her third lift at squat at the state powerlifting meet with a PR of 375. Photo courtesy of Marfa ISD Athletics.
Subscribe

By Linda Ojeda

March 22, 2023 633 PM

MARFA — The Shorthorn softball team dropped Tuesday’s matchup with Anthony in a three-hour game that saw Marfa fall early on, only to battle back too late in the game, resulting in a loss of 12-13 to the Wildcats. Offensive standouts were Ava Flores (3-5), Amaya Gomez (1-1 double), Raven Martinez (3 RBIs), and Loretta Rivers (2 RBIs). Marfa hosts Van Horn at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.  

Marfa’s track team heads to Rankin on Thursday with the 3200m run beginning at 2:30 p.m. Shorthorn golf hosts a tournament at the Marfa Municipal Golf Course with tee times set for 9 a.m.

Ava Flores competes in the long jump in recent action at the Van Horn Memorial Relays. Photo courtesy of Marfa ISD Athletics.

Junior Jack Annalise Marquez competed in the state powerlifting meet last week, and while she didn’t ultimately place in the competition, is confident she will have the opportunity to compete again next year. 

“I felt very proud of myself for being able to make it so far. It was amazing to also see all of the other competitors that worked hard to get there as well in the big stadium,” said Marquez. “Even if the outcome wasn’t what I would have wanted, it was an incredible experience to know what to expect again next year.” 

Marquez said she will continue to focus on powerlifting in the off season, keeping next year’s state powerlifting competition top of mind. 

“If I keep increasing throughout the summer it will not only guarantee a spot at state next year, but also help in my other sports that I am competing in,” said Marquez. “My goal for state next year is to make it to and maintain my spot at the top because I know that I am capable of accomplishing gold at state.” 

Related

Presidio ISD School Board candidate profiles: Perla Natividad

By Sam Karas

 

New Sul Ross play, ‘Silent Sky,’ tells the story of lesser-known astronomer Henrietta Leavitt 

By Mary Cantrell

 

Marfa’s Alamito Foundation takes MISD students on a Texas college tour

By Big Bend Sentinel

 