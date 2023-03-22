Sports updates from MISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — The Shorthorn softball team dropped Tuesday’s matchup with Anthony in a three-hour game that saw Marfa fall early on, only to battle back too late in the game, resulting in a loss of 12-13 to the Wildcats. Offensive standouts were Ava Flores (3-5), Amaya Gomez (1-1 double), Raven Martinez (3 RBIs), and Loretta Rivers (2 RBIs). Marfa hosts Van Horn at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Marfa’s track team heads to Rankin on Thursday with the 3200m run beginning at 2:30 p.m. Shorthorn golf hosts a tournament at the Marfa Municipal Golf Course with tee times set for 9 a.m.

Junior Jack Annalise Marquez competed in the state powerlifting meet last week, and while she didn’t ultimately place in the competition, is confident she will have the opportunity to compete again next year.

“I felt very proud of myself for being able to make it so far. It was amazing to also see all of the other competitors that worked hard to get there as well in the big stadium,” said Marquez. “Even if the outcome wasn’t what I would have wanted, it was an incredible experience to know what to expect again next year.”

Marquez said she will continue to focus on powerlifting in the off season, keeping next year’s state powerlifting competition top of mind.

“If I keep increasing throughout the summer it will not only guarantee a spot at state next year, but also help in my other sports that I am competing in,” said Marquez. “My goal for state next year is to make it to and maintain my spot at the top because I know that I am capable of accomplishing gold at state.”