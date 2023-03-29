Big Bend Regional Hospital District Health Fair coming to Presidio 

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Next Wednesday, the Big Bend Regional Hospital District (BBRHD) is hosting a health fair in Presidio, bringing together vendors and experts that can help connect locals with vital services. This is the second year BBRHD will be hosting the event and hope to spread the word about resources and services available to people in the remote Big Bend region.

Organizations from across the region will have booths at the event, representing a spectrum of topics from memory care to substance abuse. Van Horn’s Rural Community Opioid Response Program will be there, as well as the El Paso Alzheimer’s Association and the local Children’s Advocacy Center — in addition to other organizations from across the Permian Basin and Far West Texas.

In addition to a wealth of information, there will also be opportunities for attendees to win door prizes: participating organizations have donated gift cards to hand out to select lucky Presidians, as well as other organizations offering gift cards in exchange for completing surveys.

BBRHD Patient Advocate Maria Urias said that she hoped locals would turn out to take advantage of the free services. “It’s to help people be healthier — to know what’s out there to help them,” she explained. “We want them to know what their options are.”

The BBRHD Presidio Health Fair will be held Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Presidio Activities Center, 1400 E. O’Reilly Street.