March 30 Letters to the Editor

I would like to begin by stating, for the record, that we neither agree nor disagree with El Cosmico’s choice to expand into Antelope Hills; rather, we recognize it as the independent decision of a corporation working solely in the best interest of the business. This letter is focused on the “torch and pitchfork” mentality that’s being adopted by an aggressively vocal (and vocally aggressive) percentage of the community that is quickly growing dangerous.

In the early evening of Sunday, March 27, my husband, Junie, and I were working with a client on a photoshoot down the road from our property in Antelope Hills. We three, along with our vehicle and the client’s vehicle being photographed, were parked and shooting on the side of the road near the site of El Cosmico’s coming expansion — taking advantage of the scenery and the beautiful skies we all know and love — when a large truck towing a horse trailer came barreling toward us at high speeds. Junie, noticing the trailer’s gate was open and swinging wildly, feared for our safety and for damage to the vehicles and motioned for the driver to slow and stop.

Fortunately, they did — unfortunately, we were unable to notify them of the unsecured gate before the driver of the vehicle began screaming obscenities at us. Among the barrage of personal insults and generalized profanities, Junie attempted to approach the vehicle to find out what the issue was when the driver sped off again — still unaware of the swinging gate, putting all three of us in immediate physical danger — aiming the vehicle directly at Junie, forcing him to dive into the road to avoid being struck. The driver then sped off at dangerously high speeds, nearly jackknifing around a turn, before pulling into a nearby gate.

Only when we observed the vehicle entering the property (where the driver continued to hurl vitriol in our direction, christening Junie a “low life piece of s–t”) did we realize the driver was a resident of Antelope Hills. It later came to light that the aggrieved party had mistaken our group for representatives of El Cosmico. This assumption sparked the incident that, thankfully, only left us and our client shaken and not physically harmed.

The questions left lingering in the wake of this event are unsettling at best: Is this the fate of anyone who supports El Cosmico’s plans or declines to speak out against them? Will residents and tourists alike in Antelope Hills and beyond be endangered and harassed by these aggressive displays? Will any new or existing businesses in this area be treated with the same resistance? How far is too far in the quest to preserve the tranquil lifestyle enjoyed down these dirt roads?

We see signs advocating against El Cosmico that say PROTECT OUR NEIGHBORHOOD. We’re beginning to wonder what, or who, is the real danger here?

While we understand and support some of the core tenets of the arguments being made by the ‘anti-Cosmico’ movement such as access to affordable housing, support for the members of the workforce, and maintaining a peaceful quality of life, it seems that some of the more privileged members of the community are using their (perceived or real) influence and sway in a manner inconsistent with the values of community in this town. We hope, moving forward, groups and individuals will seek out more productive and peaceful ways to make their concerns heard.

Lesley Villarreal

Marfa

To All of Us,

This is a strange and special place. You can start to feel it take over when you get off of I-10. It is rugged and beautiful, and it starts to happen to you…or it doesn’t. There are those that it happens to, and they come back for more, and some end up here for good. And there are those that it doesn’t happen to, and they go away and wonder what all the fuss is about. There are those that are born here and die in the same house in which they were born. There are those that live on land that has been passed down through generations. There are those that understand how small it can feel and how the immensity can set you free. There are those that leave and find this place will never leave them. They know it as a child, as a rancher, as a horse rider, as an insider and an outsider. They know it as a trailblazer, as an artist, as a year-in/year-out business owner, as a contributor to the community, as a shopper at Porters, and their momma and daddy probably ate at The Holiday Capri Restaurant. You can count on one finger how many people know the complexities and intricacies of Marfa, in their hearts and in their smarts, who went away and made real good and still never really left…and that would be Liz Lambert. We’re pretty lucky to have her.

Cheers,

Kevin Whitley

Marfa

To the Editor of The Big Bend Sentinel:

A second 1882 citation connecting the name of “Marfa” to Jules Verne’s Michael Strogoff has been discovered, just this week. Your recently published opinion on this subject, “How Marfa, Texas Came by Its Russian Name” by Peter A. Fischer (January 19) is not correct. The “Marfa” mystery is solved!

About twenty years ago, I discovered this, in the Galveston Daily News, December 17, 1882:

“The nearest station is at Marfa, so named after one of the characters in the play of ‘Michael Strogoff,’ and two or three other stations derive their name from Jules Verne’s story.”

I also discovered a 1944 citation in The Southwest Historical Quarterly: “Named by the wife of the Chief Engineer of the Southern Pacific Railroad on a tour of inspection in 1881 as railroad construction reached this spot, from the heroine of the Russian novel Michael Strogoff, which she was reading at the time.” I put the information on my blog, and it’s been cited on the Wikipedia entry for Marfa for many years.

It had been thought that the name “Marfa” is from the Dostoevsky novel The Brothers Karamazov, which was read in West Texas by a railroad executive’s wife. However, this book was not printed in English at that time, or for many years later (1912).

In the January 19 Big Bend Sentinel, Peter A. Fischer discounted my work, which he did not read, and he did not even bother to cite my name. He stated that “she (Marfa) doesn’t show up until chapter 14, and maybe twice after that, as a secondary character at best. Most likely Mrs. Crocker would not have bothered to read Michael Strogoff as far as Chapter 2, much less Chapter 14, and even if she had, this is not the Marfa whose name she would have remembered.”

First, the Jules Verne book was a bestseller, and they did read entire books in the 19th century. Second, the Galveston News in 1882 said it’s from Jules Verne’s “Michael Strogoff.” Does anyone think the newspaper (a contemporary account) was lying? Third, the Galveston News said it’s from the play, where the character of Marfa is much more prominent. Fischer never discussed the play.

Peter A. Fischer suggested that “Marfa” is from the novel Marfa the Mayoress by Nikolai Karamzin, which the railroad executive’s wife had surely read from cover to cover. However, Fischer didn’t tell your readers that this book was published in Russian and in French — not in English — in 1804. The likelihood that it was read by the railroad executive’s wife in West Texas in 1881 is probably zero.

This prompted me to re-check, and I found an even earlier citation in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, September 14, 1882, “El Paso (N. M.) letter to the Philadelphia Times”:

“Marfa, with numerous stations along the Texas and Pacific, is named after a character in ‘Michael Strogoff.'”

We now have two contemporary citations explaining the origin of the name “Marfa,” and connecting it to Jules Verne’s Michael Strogoff. Both the book and the play were very popular in 1881. The railroad executive’s wife probably was familiar with both versions. The then-popular actress who played “Marfa” in the play was Cadelia Capel (Mrs. James L. Carhart).

Mystery solved! How about an annual Marfa festival for Jules Verne? Or some permanent Verne-related artwork?

Barry Popik

Goshen, NY