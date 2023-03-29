Marfa High School students compete in state one-act play, science fair competitions 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Last week, Marfa High School students traveled around the state to represent the Marfa Shorthorns in state one-act play and science fair competitions.

The UIL bi-district one-act play competition took place last Wednesday. Marfa ISD placed as an alternate play, meaning if Rankin, Iran and Buena Vista ISDs cannot make it to state, Marfa will be able to advance. However, students still received a number of awards. Francisco Rosas received an all-star crew award, Lesly Torres received an all-star cast award and Luis Solis and Ummi Chanez received honorable mention all-star cast awards.

The troupe will perform “After Hours” by Kevin Stone for the Marfa community at the Crowley Theatre on April 19.

At the state science fair held at the Texas A&M campus in college station, students Jack Marquez, Samuel Salgado, Dimetrey Stewart and Juan Bautista presented their projects and spoke with judges. While none of the young scientists advanced to the national science fair competition, ISEF, this year, teacher Elizabeth Donaldson said their work stood out and paid off.

“Our teams did not advance this year to ISEF, but I am still super proud of these students,” said Donaldson. “They worked hard and had amazing projects.”

In a school board meeting Monday, High School Principal Luane Porter praised the hard work of the students and teachers for their high level projects that allowed them to advance to regional and state competitions.

“What I think is even more spectacular for our small district is the number of kids that have qualified for something at state. I don’t think you can look at too many schools in the area that are taking as many kids to state as what we are,” said Porter. “We’re taking them in science fair, we’re taking them in the art-based competition, we’re taking them in athletics. I think it’s a great way to speak about the accomplishments of our district.”

Porter also noted she was thankful for teachers who were spending extra time with the kids in order to ensure they were participating in extracurricular activities, which helps their development into well-balanced young adults.

“Research shows the more that we can keep them involved, the better their chances of graduation, and they become a better, more well-rounded person, whether they go straight into the workforce, technical school or college,” said Porter.