Marfa Saturday Market returns April 1

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Saturday Market will be opening on April 1 at the pavilion behind the Visitors Center on South Highland across from Marfa National Bank.

The market allows an opportunity for the local community (within a 100-mile radius) to sell their unique goods. The guidelines for selling goods has always been that the products must be made, harvested, produced, grown, etc. in this area. Local growers, bakers, cooks, artists and craftspeople can use this market to sell their breads, vegetables, fruits, canned goods, prepared foods, arts and crafts to our community and the visitors to our area. Community groups can fundraise for their causes and may sell commercially-made products that use their logos such as T-shirts, hats, bags and more. Items that could be considered “vintage” or “collectible” are allowed.

The resale of commercial goods not made in the area is prohibited at the market. The local humane societies may use the market to safely show their pets for adoption, but no other animals can be sold at the market.

Vendors must bring their own table and collect their own money. No fee will be charged for table space. All tables must be set up prior to market time 9:30 a.m., and all tables, goods and any trash must be removed by 11 a.m.

Anyone interested in selling their goods or promoting a local organization may contact Malinda Beeman at [email protected].