Presidio High School celebrates good showing at UIL district

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — Last week, Presidio High School students competed in a district UIL Academic Meet held at Stanton High School.

Results are as follows:

Individual

Ramon Rodriguez: 1st place, Current Issues and Events, coached by Eric Turner. 2nd place, Copy Editing, coached by Sophia Hernandez. 5th place, Literary Criticism, coached by Carolyn Salcedo.

Diego Sanchez: 2nd place, Current Issues and Events, coached by Eric Turner.

Dafny Ortiz: 2nd Place, Ready Writing, coached by Carolyn Salcedo.

Angel Hernandez: 2nd Place, News Writing, coached by Sophia Hernandez.

Sergio Aranda: 4th place, Accounting, coached by Charles Mohler.

Javier Leyva: 4th place Computer Applications, coached by Sterlee Zapanta and Jorge Nieto.

Axel Montoy: 5th place, Calculator Applications, coached by Ma. Magdalena Dee Ann Fernando.

Mia Huitron: 6th place, Social Studies, coached by Thomas Boane and Eric Turner.

Mario Leyva: 6th Place, News Writing, coached by Sophia Hernandez.

Team

2nd place, Current Issues and Events, coached by Eric Turner.

Team members: Ramon Rodriguez, Diego Sanchez, Adriana Barajas.

3rd place, Computer Science, coached by Luzviminda Sto. Domingo and Jorge Nieto.

Team members: Robert Loya, Andres Rodriguez, Diego Sanchez.