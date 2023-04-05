Children’s Advocacy Center ‘Siren Sound-Off’ to be held next Thursday

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Next Thursday, the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Big Bend will be hosting a “Siren Sound-Off” parade to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Everyone in the community is welcome to show their support for the organization’s mission.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of child abuse connect with resources that will help them heal. The center’s physical locations provide a safe space for children to report abuse, and staff coordinate with law enforcement, legal and mental health professionals to help guide victims through every step of the process.

The center’s mission is right in line with Child Abuse Prevention Month, dedicated to programming to spread awareness and help children live safe, happy lives. Blue is the month’s official color — with April 14 being the annual “Go Blue” Day in observance.

Presidio’s parade will start at 5:30 p.m. at the UETA Store and will proceed along O’Reilly Street to the football field. Resources and information pertaining to Child Abuse Prevention Month can be found at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website: https://www.dfps.texas.gov/Prevention_and_Early_Intervention/Grantees/social_media_toolkits/child_abuse.asp.