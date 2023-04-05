News

Presidio’s Cricket Wireless location to host Easter egg hunt on Saturday

By Big Bend Sentinel

April 5, 2023 745 PM

PRESIDIO — This Saturday, Presidio’s Cricket Wireless location will host an Easter egg hunt at the Visitor Kiosk Park next to the municipal pool and playground. Children young and old are welcome to join for games, food and community fun.

Presidio kids who didn’t get a chance to participate in the public library’s annual egg hunt this Wednesday will have another shot at sweet surprises. The store will be providing desserts, food and activities that the whole family can enjoy.

The event will kick off on Saturday, April 8, at 12 p.m. and run until 3 p.m.

