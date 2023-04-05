This weekend’s drag races double as casting call for music video shoot

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — This Saturday, Presidio Drag Racing will kick off its 2023 season in high style with bracket racing for drivers and food, fun and music for spectators. This weekend’s race will also double as a casting call for a music video shoot.

Lauren Wilkins of Austin’s Side Label Productions explained that her team will hit the dragstrip around 5 p.m. to start scouting cars and talent for a music video that will be shot on Monday evening. “We’re looking for West Texas racers and lovers of cars and country music,” she explained.

Up-and-coming country star Zach Bryan will be starring in the video. Bryan is a young Navy veteran who hails from a small town in Oklahoma. Known for alt-country hits like “Something in the Orange” and “Heading South,” Wilkins describes his style as “a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.”

Wilkins said that her team was excited to come to Presidio and get in on the action. “[Bryan] actually wrote a lot of the creative concept for the video himself and included a drag racing scene,” she explained. “We already knew we wanted to film in the Presidio area for the unmatched beauty, and when we found the Presidio International Raceway, it was a no-brainer.”

The team will record time trials at the Presidio International Dragstrip on Monday night — folks hoping to appear in additional scenes or compete in the filmed races can email [email protected] Finalized details will be announced on Presidio International Drag Racing’s Facebook page.

Gates will open for Saturday’s drag races at 1 p.m. — entry for spectators is $10, and children under 10 get in free. Racers can register for $75 a head.