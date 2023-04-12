News

Big Bend Conservation Alliance to host Earth Day bike races next Thursday

Elementary school kids line up at the starting line for the Earth Day bike races. Photo courtesy of Big Bend Conservation Alliance.
By Big Bend Sentinel

April 12, 2023 723 PM

PRESIDIO — Next Thursday, the Big Bend Conservation Alliance will host an Earth Day bash for Presidio kids. The event is intended to spread awareness about recycling and other environmental causes — all while having fun in the sun with friends. 

The event will kick off with “Burritos for Boxes,”, held 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Presidio Recycling Center. Anyone who brings recyclable materials during the event will receive a coupon for a free burrito. The Recycling Center is located near the intersection of 3rd Street and Stockyard Road and accepts aluminum, tin, cardboard, office paper and magazines.

The party will continue at the Little League fields with a recycled fashion show and bike races. Last year’s event drew dozens of bike racers — the line-up will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, and food and drinks will be provided for everyone in attendance. 

