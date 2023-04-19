Alpine’s Gallery Night presents Spirits of the West Wine & Beef Fest

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Alpine’s Gallery Night (AGN) this weekend will host its annual Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival, a celebration of Texas’ best wine makers, spirit distillers and brew masters, together with beef producers and chefs from across Texas.

The festival will take place Friday, April 21, through Saturday, April 22. The street festival, on 6th Street between Holland Avenue and Avenue E, will take place on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a Spirits After Dark party. The street festival will return on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 7 p.m., at which point there will be a Cody Canada and The Departed concert.

This two-day festival begins Friday, April 21, 4-7 p.m. with a street festival of dozens of Texas wineries, distilleries, breweries, chefs and artists. Fly Gap Winery, Chateau Wright Winery and Farm Ale Brewing Co. will host our first-ever festival kickoff party, Spirits After Dark, the evening of April 21. The party will include food and wine, and the funkadelic bands Spicy Loops at 7 p.m., followed by Feline Fox at 9 p.m.

Day two, April 22, opens at 10 a.m. with the reopening of the gates to the street festival. Along with the wine, spirits and art vendors, live music acts will perform throughout the day.

The street festival will take place on 6th Street, between Holland Ave. and Ave E. The Granada Theatre will host music events Friday and Saturday evening.

Twin Peaks Liquors will host a Wine Tasting Class with wine makers from Mission Valley Wines.

Wine and spirit makers across the industry will share their experiences in growing, distilling and making with tastings and food pairing. The street festival will conclude at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday night, April 22, doors will open at The Granada Theatre for Cody Canada & The Departed concert, with opening band Anthony Ray Wright. Show times are 7 p.m. for Anthony Ray Wright and 9 p.m. Cody Canada and The Departed.

AGN and Spirits Festival Founder, Kerri Blackman shared, “We are excited to bring back Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival for its second year. We will continue to celebrate the rich heritage of West Texas beef production, with the growing wine industry across Texas.” She continued, “We have an incredible line up of spirits, wine, beer and art from all over Texas along with an amazing music lineup.”

Tickets for this event are now on sale at https://spiritsfestwtx.eventbrite.com.

Ticket packages for the street festival, night events and concerts are available. A limited number of VIP and exclusive-access tickets are also available.