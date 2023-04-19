Big Bend Ranch State Park hosts centennial event 

By Big Bend Sentinel

BIG BEND RANCH STATE PARK — This year marks the 100th anniversary of Texas State Parks, and Big Bend Ranch State Park is hosting an “airstrip astronomy” event to celebrate the centennial from 6:30 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, April 22.

The event will take place at the Sauceda Airstip, located 1.5 miles east of the Sauceda Ranger Station off of Main Park Road. The regular fee for day passes to the park will also be waived on Saturday.

The event will include stargazing with telescopes, a review of the basics of astrophotography, and astronomy-based oral history. Attendees should bring their own blankets, chairs and flashlights — though only red lights will be permitted once stargazing has begun.

“It is going to be an evening of galactic proportions,” said Park Ranger Layla Spurlock. “The evening will consist of a Star Party, programs on Dark Sky ecology, and the opportunity to view the night sky through telescopes.”

“Big Bend Ranch State Park offers some of the darkest skies in the country. The event gives our visitors the unique opportunity to see the Milky Way and countless stars that they may not be able to see at home,” she added.

Limited camping at the airstrip is available, by reservation only, call (432) 229-3613 or email [email protected] for details.

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/fort-leaton/airstrip-astronomy