The Chinati Foundation Announces Two New Trustees

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati announces the appointment of two new Trustees to its Board: Miguel Fernandez and Franck Giraud.

“Miguel and Franck are accomplished business leaders and dedicated philanthropists. Their vision and expertise will be vital as we focus on Chinati’s future,” said Mack Fowler, chair, and Annabelle Selldorf, co-chair, of the Board of Trustees at Chinati. “We are delighted to welcome these incoming members to the Board and look forward to collaborating with them, alongside Chinati’s other wonderful Trustees and our new director, Caitlin Murray, to guide the organization during this exciting new chapter in its history.”

Miguel Fernandez is a business and community leader active in both the United States and Mexico. He serves as CEO of Flō Networks, a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions he co-founded in 2001. He is also a co-founder of Saba Investments, a regional technology fund; Stanton Hospitality, an El Paso–based hospitality group; and Sotoak Realty, a real estate company focused on developing downtown El Paso.

A native of the Paso del Norte region, Fernandez is involved with many community groups and nonprofit organizations. He was instrumental in the movement to establish a children’s museum in El Paso. He is a member of Borderplex Alliance, an El Paso–based binational economic development organization. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Managers of the University Medical Center of El Paso, the primary teaching institution for Texas Tech University’s Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso.

Franck Giraud is an influential member of the global arts community. Giraud has a long history of engagement with contemporary art. He previously served as the chairman of Giraud, Pissarro, Ségalot, also known as GPS Partners, an art advisory firm with offices in New York and Paris. Prior to joining GPS Partners, he was international director of 19th- and 20th-century art at Christie’s.

Giraud shares his time between Italy and the United States. He has been a consistent supporter of Chinati since 1997, when he made his first visit. His support has contributed to a number of project-based initiatives at the museum.