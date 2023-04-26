Native plant sale to take place April 29 in Alpine

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Big Bend chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will have its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, behind Forever West Texas Realty at N. 8th St. and W. Ave. E in Alpine. The sale is cash or check only.

In addition to hundreds of native garden plants, the sale will also feature pottery by Jeff Kelsch. He will be selling original, moderately priced pots for plants and flowers.

Shoppers at the sale will also have an opportunity to purchase seed grown yucca rostrata from Hoven Riley, whose Big Bend Yucca Company outside Ft. Stockton sells agave and yucca grown from seed. He will be offering his plants at special prices. More information about his operation can be found at bigbendyuccacompany.com