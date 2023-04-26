Schools PHOTOS: Marfa High School Golden Gala Prom 2023 Marfa High School juniors, from left, Kily Ortiz, Liani Salcido, Issac Nunez and Marco Ruiz dance the night away at Marfa High School prom. Photo by Adele Powers. Subscribe By Big Bend Sentinel April 26, 2023 824 PM Share to Facebook Print this article Email this article The junior class, who organized this year’s Golden Gala-themed prom, attends the annual event. Photo by Adele Powers. This year’s prom queen and king were seniors Aubrie Aguilar and Nathan Peña. Photo by Adele Powers. Sammy Sanchez, from Sierra Blanca, twirls date Kily Ortiz, from Marfa, at last weekend’s Marfa High School Prom. Photo by Adele Powers. Sophomores Memo Gaurdiola and Jessica Reyes attend last weekend’s Golden Gala prom. Photo by Adele Powers. Stay in touch with The Sentinel Email* Related Moms vs. Lady Horns softball game promotes family, need for adult recreational sports By Big Bend Sentinel PHOTOS: Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays By Big Bend Sentinel Blackwell School Alliance looks ahead to historic site establishment By Mary Cantrell