Education

Marfa ISD students travel to state art competition in San Marcos 

From left, Alex Luna, Aubrie Aguilar, Victoria Torres, Juan Bautista and Adele Powers. Photo courtesy of Adele Powers.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 3, 2023 821 PM

SAN MARCOS — On Friday, four Marfa seniors piled into a Suburban to head to State VASE (Visual Art Scholastic Event) in San Marcos, Texas. Alex Luna, the advancing artist, chose three friends to accompany him on the trip. That night, the students and Ms. Adele Powers checked into the hotel and headed to the outlet mall after dinner on the river. 

On Saturday, Luna, Juan Bautista, Aubrie Aguilar, Tori Torres and Powers went to San Marcos High School to see all the works that advanced to State VASE displayed in the school’s gyms. The effect was overwhelming: of the 32,000 artworks submitted to regional VASE competitions throughout Texas, only 2,000 advanced, putting Alex’s work in the top 6% of all artwork made by high schoolers throughout the state. 

Marfa ISD Senior Alex Luna attends state VASE in San Marcos last weekend. Photo courtesy of Adele Powers.

The Marfa students and Powers wandered through the makeshift galleries in awe, frequently taking pictures and expressing delight after finding Alex’s drawing, entitled “Adrift in Mental Space,” a pink and blue Prismacolor self portrait. 

That afternoon, the group continued to make the most of San Marcos: going on a glass-bottom boat tour and seeing the aquarium at Texas State’s The Meadows Center, eating barbecue, taking a dip in the river and braving a few rapids in inner tubes. 

On Sunday, the ride back to Marfa was mostly silent — the students slept, exhausted, as Ms. Powers drove them back home.

Marfa ISD
Related

Marfa ISD and Chinati collaboration connects students to local art community

By Mary Cantrell

 

PHOTOS: Marfa Live Arts 12th Annual One Act Plays

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Blackwell block party celebrates borderlands culture, National Historic Site designation

By Mary Cantrell

 