Sports updates from MISD athletic director

Ummi Chanez. Photo courtesy of MISD.
By Linda Ojeda

May 3, 2023 821 PM

MARFA — Freshman Ava Flores led the Lady Shorthorns over Santa Anna (12-8) with a lead off homerun in the bi-district game (her first career home run) and an ERA of 2 from the pitcher’s plate. Marfa battled back and forth with their opponent, but ultimately put them away in the fifth inning with three runs scored.

The Lady Horns now face Eula Saturday at Ratliff Permian field at 12 p.m. in Odessa.

Ummi Chanez qualified for the state track meet in the 1600m run (gold medal) and 3200m run (silver medal) at the regional meet.

Lesly Torres. Photo by Texas 1A Fan Dency McClure.

Photo courtesy of MISD.

