The Big Bend Sentinel guide to Marfa Invitational Weekend: Local exhibitions, pop-ups and more

By Big Bend Sentinel

BALLROOM MARFA

108 E San Antonio St.

BALLROOM MARFA this weekend celebrates the closing of Ecstatic Land with a series of events. The exhibition will be on view Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition brings together a multigenerational group of artists whose works explore the intersecting vitalities of the land and self. In his solo exhibition, Kenneth Tam unearths forgotten histories in order to reimagine our own identities and to question dominant myths that shape and govern our bodies.

A “stone circle” full moon activation will take place Friday, May 5, at 9:02 p.m.

A curator walkthrough with Karina Salcido on artist Laura Aguilar will take place Saturday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m.

An Ecstatic Land screening series and lighting of Nancy Holt’s “Starfire” will take place Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Cobra Rock

211 S. Dean St.

Power Forms by Natalie Rae Good, opening reception May 4, 4 to 6 p.m. Natalie Rae Good’s ceramic compositions address the complicated nature of possession and power.

exhibitions2d

In Marfa since 2003. Open by advance appointment. To schedule a visit send an Instagram message to @exhibitions2d or email [email protected]

Friends of the Ruidosa Church

Do Right Hall, 108 W. Dallas St.

Join the Friends of the Ruidosa Church for the closing show of Latido de Luz by Chihuahuan artist Miguel Valverde, Thursday, May 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The exhibition features a giant illuminated heart that was hung in the Ruidosa Church last fall, along with several paintings by Valverde. Sales from the heart go to the church restoration. There will be free drinks, and the artist will be present for the May 4 event. Additional open hours will take place May 5 and 6. Follow @ruidosachurch on Instagram for more information.

Gerald Peters Contemporary

220 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843 at the entrance to the Crowley Theater

A pop-up from Gerald Peters Contemporary from May 4–7, showcasing the work of Texas Native Elizabeth Hohimer.

Gli+ch Marfa

108 E El Paso St.

Drinks, burritos, couches and chairs will be available for a relaxed happy hour event at one of Marfa’s two digital arts spaces on Saturday, May 6, 3 to 6 p.m. On view throughout the weekend, May 4–7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be An Invitation to Generative Art, an exhibition featuring the work of three prominent generative artists of our time and new series, Every 30 Days. For more information, follow @GlitchMarfa on Instagram.

Hetzler Marfa

1976 Antelope Hills Road

Hetzler Marfa presents Indoor Paintings, a solo exhibition of works by Grace Weaver made during a residency in Marfa, Texas, including both oil on canvas works and Weaver’s largest works on paper to date. The exhibition will be on view starting May 4, with an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m., and run through December 10.

Julie Speed Open Studio

520 W. Catherine St., next door to The Chinati Foundation

Visit the working arts studio of local Marfa artist Julie Speed, who will have a number of new works on view Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, follow @speedstudiomarfa on Instagram.

Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel Open Studio

103 W Texas St.

Open studio hours for artist Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel will take place Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, noon to 3 p.m. Raised in Bavaria, Germany, surrounded with paintings and sculpture by his father Daniel Nagel and grandfather Hans Nagel, Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel was taken by their abstract modernist aesthetic. As an adult this influence led Thorsen-Nagel to strive to develop his own minimal language through painting. Thorsen-Nagel utilizes the ancient techniques of sumi-e brush strokes on paper, canvas and clay. He works to generate light through ink transparency and opacity, line density and space. For more information, call 347-880-2798 or visit laszlothorsennagel.com

MAINTENANT Open Hours

Antelope Hills, Marfa

Open Hours at MAINTENANT will take place Saturday, May 6, 6 to 8:30 p.m. MAINTENANT is an art space with the intention of sharing the work and thoughts of artists, musicians, writers, furniture makers, designers and all types of creatives. Le Garage is the latest addition to the project, dedicated to exhibiting and selling the work of a selection of artists currently living and working in Marfa. For information and directions follow @MaintenantMarfa on Instagram.

Marfa Open Arts

102 S. Plateau St.

No Kings But Us, a collaboration between artists Robert Hodge and Tim Kerr, will open May 4–7.

Marfa Studio of Arts Gallery

106 E. San Antonio St.

Artist Joe Davis’ found-wire art will be on display Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Martha Invitational

105 E. Oak St.

A tongue-in-cheek spin on the Marfa Invitational featuring paintings from local artists Leslie Wilkes, Diana Simard and Martha Hughes. Saturday, May 6, 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, 1 to 3 p.m.

RULE Gallery

204 E. San Antonio St.

RULE Gallery is pleased to present Sharp Pause, an exhibition of new paintings and drawings by Diego Rodriguez-Warner. A public reception will be held Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. with the artist in attendance. The show will be on view from May 6 through July 15. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Studios at Crowley Theater

98 S. Austin St., across from The Sentinel

The first exhibition ever to be held in the newly-constructed Studios at Saint George, Texas artist and curator Christopher Blay presents The Splavce Program, an inaugural “UN-Fair,” that centers around the concept of combining a slave and spaceship to explore both the past and future of the Black community through an Afro-futurist and sci-fi lens.

Blay will host an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. May 4, and the show will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 through May 6. A 30-foot vessel, three large paintings and cyanotypes will be featured.

¿Tierra y Qué? Gallery

310 West San Antonio Street

A new gallery space from Mateo and Malinda Galindo featuring works from artists Andre Janacua, Livia Corona Benjamin, Suzanne Kite, Steven Yazzie and Nathan Young.

Opening Saturday, May 6, 2 to 5 p.m. Gallery hours Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

VELDT MARFA

119 Highland St.

Contemporary art gallery VELDT Marfa presents a reception for PEACEMAKERS, an exhibition of new works by artists LeAna Clifton, Sara S’Jegers and Guy Sealy, to take place Friday, May 5, 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, follow @veldtgallery on Instagram.

Wrong Gallery

110 N. Highland Ave.

With EXQUISITE SELF, artist Krissy Teegerstrom starts with the question, “What does it mean for the self to be exquisite?” and seeks to answer it with a series of wearable capes made from secondhand materials. Artist’s reception on Thursday, May 4, 4 to 6 pm. at Wrong, 110 N. Highland Ave.

Food and Retail Pop Ups

Big Sky Yoga Pop-Up: Prosecco & Popcorn

105 Oak Street (alley behind the Wrong store / the old Mira Marfa space)

Jenny Laird (Traffic Safety), Jessica Lutz (Desert Veil) and Willy Wear are introducing new collections/ready-to-wear projects for Spring-Summer 2023, plus a couple of New York designers in the mix. Friday 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday noon to 2 p.m.

Line Thai Food Truck

220 W San Antonio St.

Local food truck Line Thai serves authentic Thai food and many more Thai dishes, including vegetarian, gluten-free options. Pad Thai, drunken noodles, red curry or stir-fried dish. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

​​Little Juice Pop-Up

105 S Highland Ave., HEY I LIKE IT HERE, located inside of the Hotel Saint George

A variety of fresh cold pressed juices available for purchase 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 5.

Mother Mary’s Spiritual Goods

903 W San Antonio St.

Tarot Readings will be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6

Vintage Pop-Up with Decades Inc. + Cultus Artem

105 S Highland Ave., HEY I LIKE IT HERE, located inside of the Hotel Saint George

May 4–7 with preview shopping from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4