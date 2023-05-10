News

Chinati Foundation to welcome locals for free Community Day this weekend

Chinati will host an open house community day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, with entertainment and dinner in the Arena afterwards. Photo by Sarah Vasquez, courtesy of The Chinati Foundation.
By Big Bend Sentinel

May 10, 2023 734 PM

MARFA — The Chinati Foundation will be open for free for visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 13, with the Fort DA Russell grounds, Robert Irwin installation, John Chamberlain building and associated collections all available for viewing on behalf of the museum’s annual Community Day. 

After the open five hours to explore the collection, a community celebration will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Arena. The foundation’s new director, Caitlin Murray, will give remarks, Marfa ISD’s Ballet Folklorico will perform, as will Presido’s Molly Ferguson Rodriguez of Tequila Sound Machine, and barbecue and beverages will be served.

“We absolutely do hope that folks join us, all of our neighbors from Fort Davis, Presidio and Marfa,” said Visitor Services Manager Julie Carey. “We’re looking forward to welcoming all of the members of our community to come and enjoy the artwork, the day, each other’s company.” 

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit chinati.org/community-day-2023/

the chinati foundation
