Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Irma Salgado exits office after 6 years on council 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Tuesday evening’s regular City Council meeting marked the last for Marfa resident Irma Salgado, who has served the city a total of six years, as a council member then later as mayor pro tem.

“Well, Mrs. Salgado, it’s been an honor working with you, we’re really going to miss you,” said Mayor Manny Baeza. “We’ve agreed, disagreed, but for the most part it’s been fun, and I think we’ve done a great job, and you really will be missed.”

City Manager Mandy Roane echoed the mayor’s sentiments, and joked that without Salgado’s scrutinization of the accounts payable reports — for which she almost always has questions and comments — the task would be left up to her.

“I’ve enjoyed working with you. And now I’m gonna have to actually read all the AP reports,” joked Roane.

“I enjoyed working with everybody,” said Salgado. Fellow council members thanked her for her service and welcomed new incoming council members Travis Acreman and Mark Morrison, who were in the audience.

Also in the audience were previous council members Buck Johnston and Yoseff Ben-Yehuda, who served on council alongside Salgado. When Salgado was presented with an orchid by Councilmember Raul Lara, Johnston, who cried at her last council meeting, remarked, “No tears?”

“We’re here to see the tears,” Ben-Yehuda and Johnson joked. And with that, the motion to adjourn the meeting was made with Salgado seconding the motion for the last time.